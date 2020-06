Singer Asim Azhar is going to drop his new track ‘Tum Tum’ on social media on July 2. He shared a teaser for the video on Instagram.

The video features Azhar’s rumoured girl friend, actor Hania Aamir, singer Shamoon Ismail and Areeqa Haq.

Asim and Hania’s celebrity friends like actor Zara Noor Abbas commented on the post and said that they could not wait for the official video.

Singer Uzair Jaswal said: “Sub bhai log saath mei. Kya baat hai. Looking forward!”