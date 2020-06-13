Ali Zafar demands complete lockdown in Lahore

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, singer Ali Zafar has requested the government to impose a lockdown for at least 15 days in Lahore in a bid to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Zafar urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to impose a 15-day lockdown in Lahore because the city has become a hot spot for the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the increasing number of cases is putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system.

Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI, CM @UsmanAKBuzdar. Urging you to consider locking down Lahore for 15 days at least as the entire city has become a hot spot for the virus itself with appx 2 million people infected & growing exponentially putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 12, 2020

More than half of the COVID-19 cases in Punjab are from Lahore and SOP violations are being seen in markets and commercial areas. Lahore has also recorded the highest number of deaths (300) so far, followed by 171 deaths in Rawalpindi.