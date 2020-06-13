Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Zafar demands complete lockdown in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ali Zafar demands complete lockdown in Lahore

Photo: Twitter/ Ali Zafar

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, singer Ali Zafar has requested the government to impose a lockdown for at least 15 days in Lahore in a bid to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Zafar urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to impose a 15-day lockdown in Lahore because the city has become a hot spot for the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the increasing number of cases is putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system.

More than half of the COVID-19 cases in Punjab are from Lahore and SOP violations are being seen in markets and commercial areas. Lahore has also recorded the highest number of deaths (300) so far, followed by 171 deaths in Rawalpindi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zafar Imran Khan Usman Buzdar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.