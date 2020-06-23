Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Ali Zafar shares throwback photo with Bollywood’s Sushant Singh Rajput

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2020
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ali Zafar shares throwback photo with Bollywood’s Sushant Singh Rajput

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor and singer Ali Zafar shared a throwback photo with the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Instagram, the Teefa in Trouble star thanked his friend Shabinaa for sharing the photograph with him. “I remember this night vividly,” he said. “He [Rajput] was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it.”

Earlier this month, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide according to reports in the Indian media.

Rajput had been residing at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The police have reached there and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are under way.

As soon as the news came out, fellow actors and other members of the film fraternity along with politicians and fans expressed their shock and grief on social media.

