Ali Sethi wishes we could be “aamnay-saamnay”

Singer Ali Sethi is sad that there might not be any concerts for the rest of the year or even next year.



Taking to Instagram, Sethi said that he just heard a panel of epidemiologists say there may be no live concerts for another year.

“I just want to say: I miss you and wish we could interface (“aamnay-saamnay”, as we say in #lahore) but I also understand that ensuring one another’s safety is the most important thing right now,” he said. “Let’s be extra-careful and practice social distancing until we have things under control. milenge break ke baad.”