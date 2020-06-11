Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Ali Sethi wishes we could be “aamnay-saamnay”

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@alisethiofficial

Singer Ali Sethi is sad that there might not be any concerts for the rest of the year or even next year.

Taking to Instagram, Sethi said that he just heard a panel of epidemiologists say there may be no live concerts for another year.

“I just want to say: I miss you and wish we could interface (“aamnay-saamnay”, as we say in #lahore) but I also understand that ensuring one another’s safety is the most important thing right now,” he said. “Let’s be extra-careful and practice social distancing until we have things under control. milenge break ke baad.”

MOST READ
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
