HOME > Entertainment

Ali Sethi remembers lyricist Shakeel Sohail as the nicest man

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Singer says they wrote many songs together

Singer Ali Sethi woke up to sad news on Thursday morning. His dear friend, Shakeel Sohail, passed away.

Taking to Instagram, he shared that Sohail helped him write lyrics for ‘Chandni Raat’, ‘Dil Lagaayein’ and ‘Ishq’.

woke up to the sad news that our dear friend Shakeel Sohail — who helped me write the lyrics for ‘Chandni Raat’, ‘Dil Lagaayein’ and ‘Ishq’ — has passed away in Lahore. The nicest, gentlest man, I always thought of you as embodying one of those wistful Kishore-Kumar songs from the 70s… with your mild temperament and your love of chai and cigarettes (every time we agreed on a line you would make that “excuse me” gesture with your bunched-up fingers and go rushing outside for a celebratory smoke). We’ll miss you so much, Shakeel Saab, we had so many songs to write together, so many pots of chai to share 💔 dil-e-na-tawaan hai chalaa kahaan/ kisi rahguzar ka nahin nishaan

According to the singer, Sohail was “the nicest, gentlest man”. “I always thought of you as embodying one of those wistful Kishore-Kumar songs from the 70s… with your mild temperament and your love of chai and cigarettes (every time we agreed on a line you would make that “excuse me” gesture with your bunched-up fingers and go rushing outside for a celebratory smoke),” he wrote in the caption.

