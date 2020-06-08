Ali Sethi recites Faiz at Black Lives Matter rally

Singer Ali Sethi went to protest in New York City over the weekend. He took to Instagram to share his experience and said: “I know it’s purple, but I can’t resist (or rather, it’s the way to resist): chanting Faiz’s protest poem ‘Aaj Bazaar Mein’ (‘Let’s March in the Streets’) in New York City.

“Black Lives Matter—and demanding reform is an expression of LOVE for a country,” he said.

Fans of the singer wrote to him later and asked why he didn’t protest in Lahore. Sethi informed the fan that he did take part in several protested against the military, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s attempt to impose the Shariat Bill, Lawyers’ Movement in 2007 and among many others.

Actor Zara Noor Abbas responded to Ali’s post and wrote: “Preach”.