HOME > Entertainment

Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic

Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Comedian Ali Gul Pir took to social media to explain what the climate change minister Zartaj Gul said about the global coronavirus outbreak in a recent interview.

According to the minister, COVID-19 means that the novel coronavirus has 19 points that can be applied to different countries based on their immunity levels whereas COVID-19 is actually an acronym for coronavirus disease 2019.

Taking a hilarious take on Gul’s theory, Pir took to Instagram and said: “When the voice is Zartaj and I am Gul.”

