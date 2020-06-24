Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic

Comedian Ali Gul Pir took to social media to explain what the climate change minister Zartaj Gul said about the global coronavirus outbreak in a recent interview.

According to the minister, COVID-19 means that the novel coronavirus has 19 points that can be applied to different countries based on their immunity levels whereas COVID-19 is actually an acronym for coronavirus disease 2019.

Taking a hilarious take on Gul’s theory, Pir took to Instagram and said: “When the voice is Zartaj and I am Gul.”