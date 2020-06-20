Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check

Photo: File

Legendary singer Alamgir Haq is not dead. Thanks to actor Bushra Ansari, who finally laid the rumours to rest, and shared her phone conversation with the singer on Instagram.

Since Friday, reports of Alamgir’s death have been doing rounds on social media. Bushra took to Instagram and shared a video where she’s called the singer to ask about his health.

She jokingly says to Alamgir: “You have become 100-years-old and not passed away. You have survived till now so you don’t have any right to die.” Alamgir can be heard laughing in the video and responds: “I will not die before 200.”

Bushra then said: “I was so scared [when I heard the rumor]. I have become habitual of you. I have told all to stop spreading this nonsense.

View this post on Instagram

We love u alamgir ..shukar hay he is OK..

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on Jun 19, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

“We are already receiving so many sad news and I would never want to hear something like this. You are so brave and fighting against your illness for so long. I love you. Stay safe.” 

Alamgir Haq is one of the pioneers of pop music in Pakistan. He is popularly known as ‘Babae Pop’ which translates to King of Pop. His style of singing is inspired by playback singer Ahmed Rushdi and Elvis Presley.

