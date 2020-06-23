Ahad Raza Mir hopes he can dance with Sajal again

Actor Ahad Raza Mir recently took to social media to share an adorable photo of his wife dancing on their wedding day. The actor hoped it would spread positivity among the couple’s fans.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared an endearing throwback photo from their wedding reception hosted in Abu Dhabi after their nikkah ceremony.

In the photo, Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir could be spotted shaking a leg while family and close friends cheered them on.

“Positive that we all start dancing like this when we see food. #InAbuDhabi.”

Sajal tied the knot with Ahad this March and is currently spending quality time with the family during the pandemic.