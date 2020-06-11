Adnan Siddiqui shares BTS shots from Yeh Dil Mera

After Mere Paas Tum Ho, actor Adnan Siddiqui gave an electrifying performance as Mir Farooq Zaman in HUM TV’s Yeh Dil Mera.



As the show’s last episode aired on Wednesday night, the actor decided to share some candid shots with his fan.

He said that shooting the drama was a fulfilling experience. “The character of Mir Farooq Zaman was a tricky one, it was also sensitive and negative in its own way but am glad you all liked and appreciated my work. A big thank you to all my fans and well-wishers,” he added.



Siddiqui also gave a shout out to his my director, producer, co-stars and the team.



His co-star Mira Sethi was quick to comment on his post: “Lovely memories Adu!”