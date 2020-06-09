Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Actor Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: File

Actor Vasay Chaudhry took to Twitter to share that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was currently in self-isolation.
The actor shared that he had no symptoms and his family had tested negative.

“I have already notified people I have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested and self-isolate if need be,” said the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani writer.

Several Pakistani actors, including Rubina Ashraf, Yasir Nawaz and his family, Naveed Raza, tested positive for COVID-19.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Mera Dil, Mera Dushman star Naveed Raza wants people to stop partying for the love of their families.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared how painful it is to have shortness of breath, a congested chest, fever, muscle cramps, non-stop headaches, no sense of taste or smell, endless fatigue and tiredness.

TV host and standup comic Shafaat Ali also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

He took to Twitter to inform fans that he had mild symptoms.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Jawani Phir Nahi Ani Vasay Chaudhry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Sakina Samo says she is not dead
Sakina Samo says she is not dead
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Maya Ali hits four million followers on Instagram
Maya Ali hits four million followers on Instagram
Azaan Sami Khan wishes his son on his birthday
Azaan Sami Khan wishes his son on his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.