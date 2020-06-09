Actor Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Vasay Chaudhry took to Twitter to share that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was currently in self-isolation.



The actor shared that he had no symptoms and his family had tested negative.

I have tested Positive for COVID-19 and self qurantining. I have No https://t.co/m8HGRPRs7A family tested Negative,alham du lillah.

I have already notified ppl i have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested & self isolate,if need be. — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) June 8, 2020

“I have already notified people I have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested and self-isolate if need be,” said the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani writer.

Several Pakistani actors, including Rubina Ashraf, Yasir Nawaz and his family, Naveed Raza, tested positive for COVID-19.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Mera Dil, Mera Dushman star Naveed Raza wants people to stop partying for the love of their families.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared how painful it is to have shortness of breath, a congested chest, fever, muscle cramps, non-stop headaches, no sense of taste or smell, endless fatigue and tiredness.

TV host and standup comic Shafaat Ali also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Needed some positivity in life when Corona said, ‘hor koi saday laiq!’



Tested POSITIVE, having mild symptoms. Need your love 💘 💕 #coronavirusinpakistan — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) June 6, 2020

He took to Twitter to inform fans that he had mild symptoms.