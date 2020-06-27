Actor, game show host Fahad Mustafa turns a year older

Actor and the host of Jeeto Pakistan, Fahad Mustafa, turned a year older on Friday.

His co-star in the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad gave a shout out to the actor and said: “It’s been a pleasure, chilling with you, laughing with you, acting with you and oh man dancing with you was epic.”

Salgirah Mubarak @fahadmustafa26 it’s been a pleasure – chilling with you, laughing with you, acting with you and oh man dancing with you was epic 🕺🏻May there be many more 🙂 May Allah bless you and your family with happiness and health always Ameen! ♥️🧿 pic.twitter.com/iCXqBIwGW5 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 26, 2020

Mustafa responded to Mahira’s post to thank her for the birthday wish and said that he missed her. He also thanked his fans for the love.

Thankyou Guys for so many birthday wishes im really https://t.co/BeEaUjCQOe feels so nice to know that in this world full of hatred i have so many people who love me pray for me and wish me well cant Thankyou guys Enough ♥️FANs are the Real Stars✨ — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) June 26, 2020

Fahad’s other co-stars and celebrity friends including, Mere Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed, Lahore Nahi Jaungi’s Mehwish Hayat and many others also wished him on social media.

No Fahad, I didn’t go for the tattoo but `26th June’ is now indelibly engraved in my mind. Happy birthdayyyy! 🥳

And on this day you can have as many boti(s) as you like… Enjoy! 🥘🍗@fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/z5ZuczkdYJ — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 26, 2020

Happy Birthday Bhaijaaan….@fahadmustafa26

Khush raheeay. Allah lambi zindagi day. Sehat k saath..

Loago k dil jeettay rahein 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ih5mpyDEq0 — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) June 26, 2020

Wishing you a happy birthday and happiness in the year to come. @fahadmustafa26 Also hope that the pandemic is over soon and we see you on Jeeto Pakistan! Miss Jeeto days! #FahadMustafa #ShaistaLodhi #JeetoPakistan pic.twitter.com/LTNx8OBoAY — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) June 26, 2020

Happy birthday Superstar! May Allah bless you and give you health, happiness & more success @fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/GecXI0mwrW — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) June 26, 2020