Actor, game show host Fahad Mustafa turns a year older

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: File

Actor and the host of Jeeto Pakistan, Fahad Mustafa, turned a year older on Friday.

His co-star in the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad gave a shout out to the actor and said: “It’s been a pleasure, chilling with you, laughing with you, acting with you and oh man dancing with you was epic.”

Mustafa responded to Mahira’s post to thank her for the birthday wish and said that he missed her. He also thanked his fans for the love.

Fahad’s other co-stars and celebrity friends including, Mere Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed, Lahore Nahi Jaungi’s Mehwish Hayat and many others also wished him on social media.

