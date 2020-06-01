Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Abdullah Qureshi drops new track Kitni Dair

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Abdullah Qureshi drops new track Kitni Dair

Photo: File

Singer Abdullah Qureshi dropped a new track, ‘Kitni Dair’, over the weekend accompanied by a conceptual music video.

This is his third single in three months. According to Qureshi, the song is an observation of how God always has a plan that we are not aware of. “When he takes something valuable away from you, He always compensates for it in HIS own way,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

#KitniDair – Out Now (link in bio)

A post shared by Abdullah Qureshi (@abdullahqureshiofficial) on May 29, 2020 at 5:06am PDT

Packed with Abdullah’s powerful vocals and lyrics, the song is honest and gives the listener a glimmer of hope in dark times. The video narrates the journey of a girl who struggles as she loses her sight but eventually learns to live with it.

‘Kitni Dair’ has been produced by Saad Sultan, with composition by Qureshi and Raju RnB. It stars Komal Jamil and was directed by Ahsan Mahmood.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abdullah Qureshi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Salman Khan's Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Salman Khan’s Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
Do you remember Kareena Kapoor’s character from K3G?
Do you remember Kareena Kapoor’s character from K3G?
Ertugrul actor wishes Eid to Anoushey Ashraf
Ertugrul actor wishes Eid to Anoushey Ashraf
Ertugrul’s producer wants to work on projects with Pakistan
Ertugrul’s producer wants to work on projects with Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.