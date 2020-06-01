Abdullah Qureshi drops new track Kitni Dair

Singer Abdullah Qureshi dropped a new track, ‘Kitni Dair’, over the weekend accompanied by a conceptual music video.

This is his third single in three months. According to Qureshi, the song is an observation of how God always has a plan that we are not aware of. “When he takes something valuable away from you, He always compensates for it in HIS own way,” he said.

Packed with Abdullah’s powerful vocals and lyrics, the song is honest and gives the listener a glimmer of hope in dark times. The video narrates the journey of a girl who struggles as she loses her sight but eventually learns to live with it.

‘Kitni Dair’ has been produced by Saad Sultan, with composition by Qureshi and Raju RnB. It stars Komal Jamil and was directed by Ahsan Mahmood.