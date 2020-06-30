30 Rock returns to NBC with a one hour special

If you were a fan of Tina Fey’s 30 Rock, get ready to spend another hour with Liz Lemon and her team next month.

According to Variety, NBC is making it 2006 again, through science or magic: 30 Rock is returning to the Peacock next month for a new, original remotely-produced event that will also double as an upfront special for the NBCUniversal properties.

30 Rock tells the story of Liz Lemon (Fey), the head writer of a sketch comedy show who has to deal with an arrogant boss (Alec Baldwin) and eccentric team.

“The special, which will air Thursday, July 16 at 8pm, will feature the return of cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and others, reprising their 30 Rock roles for what NBC is describing as a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event,” according to the entertainment website. “The return of 30 Rock comes as NBC also recently aired a new episode of Parks and Recreation, featuring the show’s stars reprising their roles in an all-new story.

Coming soon to NBC… 🦚 https://t.co/OvpSUVzNUF — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) June 16, 2020

In this case, the 30 Rock special will also be filmed remotely but the story will additionally serve as a promo for NBCUniversal programming.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said the show’s executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock in a joint statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”