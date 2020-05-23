Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight

Posted: May 23, 2020
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
A Pakistan International Airlines aircraft carrying more than 100 passengers and 8 crew members crashed in a residential colony in Karachi, minutes before landing, on Friday.

The tragic incident has claimed at least 92 lives so far. Flight PK 8303 took off from Lahore and was bound for Karachi.

Singer Zoheb Hassan, in a Facebook post, shared that he could have been on the ill-fated flight. But he returned to Karachi two days earlier than planned. Maybe it was a stroke of luck or his mother’s prayers.

“MY INCREDIBLE JOURNEY TO FULFILL THE WISHES OF MY DYING FATHER IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN. (PLEASE READ THIS),” his caption read.

“My dear father who passed away last Friday promised me to take care of my ailing mother if he dies. He died a few hours later. The only flight available was 300 miles from London in Manchester. With great difficulty I managed to get on to a ‘repatriation’ flight which was mainly carrying coronavirus affectees and dead bodies,” he shared.

“Upon reaching Lahore I was quarantined with 300 other passengers in a hotel. Nine of the crew and several other passengers contracted COVID-19 on the flight.”

Zoheb said he was supposed to leave after 72 hours on flight PIA 830 from Lahore to Karachi. “As my father’s burial was on 21st I did everything in my power to get tested, as a special case, and return to Karachi on the same doomed flight 2 days earlier. God helped me here. My result was negative and was allowed to leave early,” he said.

He added that if he did not have the prayers and blessings of his dying father he would have either contracted COVID-19 on the first leg of his journey or been on PIA 830. “Thank you God you are the greatest and I bow down to you…” his post concludes.

The father of Pakistani pop stars Nazia and Zoheb Hassan passed away on May 15 in Karachi. Zoheb took to social media to confirm the news.

In a tweet, the Disco Deewane singer wrote: “Goodbye my hero, my friend and the wind beneath my wings. Farewell until we all meet again.”

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
