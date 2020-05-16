Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Zara Noor Abbas calls Bushra Ansari her godmother

Posted: May 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Zara Noor Abbas calls Bushra Ansari her godmother

As Pakistan’s versatile star Bushra Ansari celebrated her 64th birthday on Friday, Zara Noor Abbas penned a lengthy note for her aunt.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared many throwback photos of Ansari. “This goes out to the most celebrated woman in our family. The one who is loved by so many and loves so many,” said Zara.

“A lot of people know her for the work that she has done but a lot of them don’t know how she has touched so many lives with her beautiful presence and her absolutely positive energy that loves life and loves to celebrate all notions of it. I love you Khala.”

She added that Ansari is her godmother and thanked her for everything she did for Zara.”…Because that is even better than what I think for myself,” reads the post.

“Happy Birthday to the Legendary woman who inspires me. Like amma. Like you. Like Chaar Chaand..,” Zara ended the note.

Ansari was quick to reciprocate the gesture and showered love on Zara. She remarked that Zara makes her prouder every day. Zara and Bushra will also be gracing the screen together in a drama serial Zabaish for Hum Tv.

Earlier, she took to her social media account to wish her friend from the industry Momal Shiekh on her birthday with another lengthy post.

“Momal. I met you through friends of friends of friends. But I never thought that you’d surpass them all and stick around like this,” said Zara.

“I pray the best of the best for you and wish that your beautiful heart that wants everything always fixed gets always fixed,” Zara said and added, “To a 100 more years of the little nut pure that we have. Happy Birthday, Baba. May you have many more. Ameen.”

She also shared a video where Momal could be seen enjoying a victory.

