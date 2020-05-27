Wednesday, May 27, 2020  | 3 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube

A new short film titled ‘Sikka’ featuring the late model Zara Abid has been released on Youtube.

The film was released just days after PK-8303 crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony taking the life of Zara Abid along with 96 others passengers on May 22.

The short film which is model’s debut film has been directed by Ahmed Sarym.

Paying a tribute to the model, the film starts off with the message, “To you Zara, your undying love. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. It will live in our hearts forever. May your soul rest in peace.”

Narrated by Saba Qamar, Sikka depicts Zara as two very different women living lives but having similar expectations and lack of fulfilment. They’re two sides of the same sikka [coin].

“Though they never cross paths, they connect on a humane level which is the basic instinct of aspiration, yet coming back home to a certain lack of fulfilment, only to repeat the rut every day of the rest of their lives,” reads the caption on YouTube.

The model was also making her cinematic debut with Azeem Sajjad’s upcoming biopic, Chaudhry: The Martyr.

Written by Zeeshan Junaid, the upcoming film is a story about a slain police officer, Chaudhry Aslam Khan. There are no updates about the film as it was still in the making phase.

Abid was essaying the character of a college-going girl. Apart from Abid, the film features Shamoon Abbasi, Sana Fakhar, Gia Ali and Yasir Hussain in important roles.

