Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus

Pakistani actor Yasir Nawaz, morning show host and his wife Nida Yasir and their daughter have tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Saturday.

His social media post read that the family got tested after Yasir developed mild symptoms of the virus. However, their son has tested negative.

Nida hadn’t been shooting for the show for the last few days.

He said the whole team of Good Morning Pakistan is being tested for the virus and has been asked to isolate at home.

Recently, the cast of Alizeh Shah and Yasir’s serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman appeared on Nida’s show and it has been rumoured that Alizeh and her fiance Noman Sami have also tested positive. However, they both have yet to make any comments.