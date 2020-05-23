Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus

Pakistani actor Yasir Nawaz, morning show host and his wife Nida Yasir and their daughter have tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Saturday.

His social media post read that the family got tested after Yasir developed mild symptoms of the virus. However, their son has tested negative.

Nida hadn’t been shooting for the show for the last few days.

View this post on Instagram

#fightagainstcorona @arydigital.tv @arynewstv

A post shared by Salman Iqbal ARY (@salman_ary) on May 23, 2020 at 3:24am PDT

He said the whole team of Good Morning Pakistan is being tested for the virus and has been asked to isolate at home.

Recently, the cast of Alizeh Shah and Yasir’s serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman appeared on Nida’s show and it has been rumoured that Alizeh and her fiance Noman Sami have also tested positive. However, they both have yet to make any comments.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Alizeh Shah Nida Yasir Yasir Nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Netflix's Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Netflix’s Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
Arij Fatyma, husband welcome a baby boy
Arij Fatyma, husband welcome a baby boy
Hareem Farooq can't wait to torture her little sister
Hareem Farooq can’t wait to torture her little sister
Zara Noor Abbas calls Bushra Ansari her godmother
Zara Noor Abbas calls Bushra Ansari her godmother
Faraz on Fiverr: What’s up with Pakistan’s finest guitar player?
Faraz on Fiverr: What’s up with Pakistan’s finest guitar player?
Saudi YouTubers set Guinness World Record at e-iftar
Saudi YouTubers set Guinness World Record at e-iftar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.