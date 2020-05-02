Yasir Hussain wants you to remember Pakistani acting legends

Actor Yasir Hussain recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to his favourtie Pakistani acting legends.

First up was, Dhoop Kinary star Rahat Kazmi. Yasir called Kazmi a living legend and said that he was one of the most handsome actors in the drama industry.

Talking about Kazmi’s career, he said that he entered the world of acting back in 1976 and is still doing theatre. Yasir went on to say that his favourite drama was Dhoop Kinary.

Next up on his list was Bushra Ansari. In an Instagram post, he wrote that he loved the “wonderfully talented actress, singer and writer”. From 50/50 to Angan Tehra to her latest projects, Yasir said that Bushra was amazing at whatever she did.

Yasir also paid tribute to Pakistan’s romantic hero, Nadeem Baig, in a post on Instagram.