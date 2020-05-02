Yasir Hussain wants you to remember Pakistani acting legends

Actor Yasir Hussain recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to his favourtie Pakistani acting legends.
First up was, Dhoop Kinary star Rahat Kazmi. Yasir called Kazmi a living legend and said that he was one of the most handsome actors in the drama industry.
View this post on Instagram
Salaam to the LIVING Legend Rahat Kazmi sahab . the most handsome actor of Pakistani drama industry . 1976 mai acting start ki . Dhoop kinary mera favourite drama hai . aaj bhi sir theatre mai acting karty hain aur sikhaty bhi hain. Allah aap ko sehet aur umer rdaraaz ata kary Ameen ❤️ #ourheroes #livinglegend #rahatkazmi #sahab #weloveyou #godblessyou
Talking about Kazmi’s career, he said that he entered the world of acting back in 1976 and is still doing theatre. Yasir went on to say that his favourite drama was Dhoop Kinary.
Next up on his list was Bushra Ansari. In an Instagram post, he wrote that he loved the “wonderfully talented actress, singer and writer”. From 50/50 to Angan Tehra to her latest projects, Yasir said that Bushra was amazing at whatever she did.
View this post on Instagram
i Love this wonderfully Talented actress singer and writer. 50/50 ho Angan tehra ya seeta bagri bushra jee @ansari.bushra kamaal karti hain. yeh wakai mai woh bijli hain jis se hamari entertainment industry chalti hai. Allah aap ko khushiyan sehat aur lambi umer de aur aap hamen aisy hi entertain karti rahen Ameen ❤️ #ourheroes #livinglegend #bushraansari
View this post on Instagram
zaroori nahi k sirf unki tasweeren lagai jaen jo chaly gaye hain . jo zinda hain aur Allah unhain lambi umer de hamary legend real super star hain unhain bhi yaad kia ja sakta hai . 200 se zyada kamyaab films mai kaam kia hai 1967 se ab tak. mashallah . salamat rahen Nadeem sahab . king of Romance ❤️ #ourheros #godblessyou #nadeem #sahab
Yasir also paid tribute to Pakistan’s romantic hero, Nadeem Baig, in a post on Instagram.