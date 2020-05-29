Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched

Actors Daniyal Raheal and Faryal Mehmood tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony at home surrounded by their families on Thursday.

Their good news comes days after Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali, Nimra Khan and Ifthekhar got married. Looks like celebrities are opting for small events and practicing social distancing amid the pandemic.

Taking to his Facebook page, the Teri Meeri Kahani actor shared a photo to introduce Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal.

“Almost a week ago we set off by road for Lahore but our journey did not start there. We met and spent the last two years navigating through each others lives to get to this point. We drove for half a day across hundreds of miles together to make the pilgrimage to my family so that we could be with each other for what I know is for forever.”

“Everything was perfect, except a lot of things, my wife’s entire family is in the states. They were all there on various phones, crying, smiling, cheering for us. We missed them.”

“My own family managed to pulled together a day that will forever warm the cockles of my heart. It was everything. I am the luckiest man, I honestly am. Times are strange, love hard. Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal.”

He remarked that their wedding pictures will be soon uploaded as soon as Faryal’s photographer stops eating and sleeping all the time.

Daniyal is the son of famous actor Simi Raheal and the brother of model and actor Mehreen Raheal.

On the work front, Daniyal has worked in various dramas including Dastaan, Maana Ka Gharaana, and Teri Meri Kahani.

On the other hand Faryal, who is a model, has been a part of various serials including Laal Ishq and Daasi among others.