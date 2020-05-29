Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched

Actors Daniyal Raheal and Faryal Mehmood tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony at home surrounded by their families on Thursday.

Their good news comes days after Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali, Nimra Khan and Ifthekhar got married. Looks like celebrities are opting for small events and practicing social distancing amid the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

Nand and Bhabhi love ❤#FaryalMehmood and #MehreenRaheel

A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial) on May 28, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

Taking to his Facebook page, the Teri Meeri Kahani actor shared a photo to introduce Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal.

“Almost a week ago we set off by road for Lahore but our journey did not start there. We met and spent the last two years navigating through each others lives to get to this point. We drove for half a day across hundreds of miles together to make the pilgrimage to my family so that we could be with each other for what I know is for forever.”

“Everything was perfect, except a lot of things, my wife’s entire family is in the states. They were all there on various phones, crying, smiling, cheering for us. We missed them.”

“My own family managed to pulled together a day that will forever warm the cockles of my heart. It was everything. I am the luckiest man, I honestly am. Times are strange, love hard. Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal.”

He remarked that their wedding pictures will be soon uploaded as soon as Faryal’s photographer stops eating and sleeping all the time.

Daniyal is the son of famous actor Simi Raheal and the brother of model and actor Mehreen Raheal.

On the work front, Daniyal has worked in various dramas including Dastaan, Maana Ka Gharaana, and Teri Meri Kahani.

On the other hand Faryal, who is a model, has been a part of various serials including Laal Ishq and Daasi among others.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Daniyal Raheal Faryal Mehmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Salman Khan's Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Salman Khan’s Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.