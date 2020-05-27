Wednesday, May 27, 2020  | 3 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Hareem Farooq celebrates her birthday amid lockdown

Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
She turned 31 on Tuesday

Heer Maan Ja actor Hareem Farooq celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday, keeping the celebrations rather simple due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video in which she can be seen cutting a cake as her family and friends wish her. She also shared heartfelt birthday wishes she received from celebrities and fans.

Earlier, Farooq took to social media to spread another virus amidst coronavirus pandemic. The actor said that the only kind of virus she wants to spread is ‘khush raho na virus [stay happy virus].

She went on to explain the elements of the virus that she wants to spread. “Its elements are joy, laughter, love, positivity and gratitude and it’s extremely contagious,” reads the post.

Farooq concluded that post by saying for her virus no prevention required. She also asked for help spreading it.

