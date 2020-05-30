Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali

Just like all of us want to hang out with our friends again, Ehd-e-Wafa star Wahaj Ali misses meeting his best friend Maya Ali.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a cute throwback picture with Maya.

Wahaj Ali has been spotted many times with the gorgeous Maya Ali, including her brother’s wedding which took place earlier this year.

Both actors have known each other since they were kids due to family ties.

On the work front, Wahaj Ali will be sharing the screen with actor Neelum Munir in ARY Digital’s Bikhray Moti.

The drama serial is set to air soon and also stars Yasir Nawaz, Nausheen Shah, Saleem Mairaj and Wassem Abbas.

It has been produced by Next Level Entertainment and directed by Shahid Shafaat, who is the brains behind blockbuster projects like Dil Mom Ka Diya and Surkh Chandni.