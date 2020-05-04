TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father’s murder

TikTok star Ghani Tiger’s father was gunned down in Sialkot two days ago. Police have arrested three people nominated in the FIR while the affected family has continued its appeals for justice.

The incident happened in Sialkot’s tehsil Pasroor. A children’s squabble two days ago led to firing which killed Ghani Tiger’s father Dawood Butt while five people, including Ghani’s brother, were injured.

Ghani said the other party has been fighting his brother for a long time. Things were settled after the fight, but then they appeared with 10 more men two hours later and attacked my father, Ghani said.

A video of Ghani went viral on social media in which he said that he will not stop until justice is served and he will punish his father’s killers. He also said that while he can’t bring his father back, his brother is in the hospital and his mother is traumatised. And he cannot fight for justice on his own.

“The attackers hit my father on the head with an iron rod and then shot him in the head,” said Ghani.

The police lodged a case against 11 known and six unknown attackers. Three of the accused have been arrested while raids are being carried out to find the rest.