Tiger King star confirms more Netflix episodes are coming

Tiger King star John Reinke has said there are more episodes on the way for the hit Netflix docuseries.

Reinke worked with Joe Exotic, the series’ main subject, for 14 years in his big cat park. He gives interviews about his experience in the recent eight-part show.

In an interview with The Mirror, Reinke said, “There’s so much more content that needs to be in there and I know Netflix have footage for two or three more episodes.”

“The Network said they are going to be in touch with me about it.”

The acclaimed documentary from Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin focused on Oklahoma zookeeper Joe.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.