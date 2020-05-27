Wednesday, May 27, 2020  | 3 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Tiger King star confirms more Netflix episodes are coming

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Tiger King star confirms more Netflix episodes are coming

Photo: Netflix

Tiger King star John Reinke has said there are more episodes on the way for the hit Netflix docuseries.

Reinke worked with Joe Exotic, the series’ main subject, for 14 years in his big cat park. He gives interviews about his experience in the recent eight-part show.

In an interview with The Mirror, Reinke said, “There’s so much more content that needs to be in there and I know Netflix have footage for two or three more episodes.”

“The Network said they are going to be in touch with me about it.”

The acclaimed documentary from Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin focused on Oklahoma zookeeper Joe.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.

FaceBook WhatsApp
netflix Tiger King
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Salman Khan's Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Salman Khan’s Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.