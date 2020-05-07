This is how Zara Noor Abbas, Sajal work from home

Actor Zara Noor Abbas took to Instagram to share her first ever work from home issue. The Ehd-e-Wafa star claimed that this was a “blatant opportunity” to style herself and hang around in better clothes other than PJs all day.

According to Abbas, the selfie timer has become her best friend. “And I think the sunlight has been very kind. Tried some fun applications from Play Store. Anybody and everybody can do this,” she wrote in her caption.

Zara’s BFF Sajal Aly, who recently tied the knot with Yeh Dil Mera co-star Ahad Raza Mir, shared a photo of herself while painting.

The actor said: “Blurry but it’s ok.”

London Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat shared a “wajibulcuddle” photo taken in London. In the photo, Hayat is hugging a big stuffed animal and asked fans if they’ve “ever met a person that feels like home?”

Earlier, the star took to Twitter to apologise for misquoting Allama Iqbal.

ہر شیشہ ٹوٹ جاتا ہے پتھر ک چوٹ سے

پتھر ہی ٹوٹ جاۓ ، وہ شیشہ تلاش کر ۔۔



ہر شخص جل رہا ہے عداوت کی آگ میں

اُس آگ کو بجھادے، وہ پانی تلاش کر ۔۔



سجدوں سے تیرے کیا ہوا صدیاں گذر گئیں

دنیا تری بدل دے ، وہ سجدہ تلاش کر !



– علامہ اقبال 🌺 pic.twitter.com/bMN6oratj6 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 4, 2020

On Tuesday, Mehwish shared a photo with a verse she thought penned by Allama Iqbal. She later learnt that it was not so and said that this proved that Google was not always a reliable source.