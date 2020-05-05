The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next

After the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Gazi, Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to air Yunus Emre in Pakistan.



This was shared by Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet on Monday. According to the senator, who is the chairman of the standing committee on information, broadcasting and heritage, Yunus Emre (the Dervish) is the story of an Islamic poet and mystic.

After @DirilisDizisi Ertugrul PM Imran Khan wants Yunus Emre يونس امره (Aşkin Yolculuğu) to be telecast in Pakistan.

— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 4, 2020

According to Faisal, the Turkish soap is another hit created by Mehmet Bozdag and is about a journey of transformation.

“Yunus Emre was well versed in mystical philosophy, especially that of the 13th-century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi,” he tweeted. “The serial is a great example of a meticulous attention to detail.”

Last month, on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request, PTV started airing Ertugrul Gazi, a Turkish soap, chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior.

The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu and will air daily with reruns during the day.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.