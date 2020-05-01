Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Sushmita Sen recites Quran in live session

Posted: May 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Sushmita Sen recites Quran in live session

Photo: Instagram

Former Miss Universe and famed Indian actor Sushmita Sen, along with her children, recited the Holy Quran’s Surah Al-Asr in a recent live session on Instagram upon the request of some of her fans.

During the session Sen also talked about visiting Pakistan when a fan from Multan asked her about the subject. She was accompanied by her boyfriend and her kids in the session.

“Soon I hope. I really, really hope. I’ve been to Karachi three times and each time I have been received with a lot of love. It’s been a long time since I’ve visited,” she said.

Sen also recited prayers of other religions during the session. The Mein Hoon Nah star’s gesture of respect towards the Islamic faith was met with a lot of praise from fans.

This is not the first time that Sen has recited the Quran. In 2017, Sen was speaking to media in Sharjah on the relaunch of Danube showroom when she recited Quranic verses in response to a question concerning strained bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries of Pakistan and India.

She also translated the Surah from Arabic to Hindi/Urdu.

coronavirus Sushmita Sen
 
