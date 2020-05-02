Sunita Marshall takes fans back to her wedding day

Model and actor Sunita Marshall took fans back to her wedding festivities with throwback photographs from 2008.

According to Sunita, she didn’t have tome to plan for her wedding dress but a few friends such as ace designer Nomi Ansari stepped up and gave her a dreamy outfit in two weeks.

“We got married in 2008 when social media wasn’t that popular, so I couldn’t give due credit to our designers for such beautiful outfits,” she said as she thanked Nomi and Munib Nawaz for husband, actor Hasan Ahmed’s suit.



