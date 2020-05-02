Sunita Marshall takes fans back to her wedding day

Model and actor Sunita Marshall took fans back to her wedding festivities with throwback photographs from 2008.
According to Sunita, she didn’t have tome to plan for her wedding dress but a few friends such as ace designer Nomi Ansari stepped up and gave her a dreamy outfit in two weeks.
I didn’t have any time to plan for my wedding dress so helplessly I called Mehdi and he was so sweet that he told me to pick any dress that I like Thank you @mehdicouture , you saved the day Hasan’s suit again by @munibnawaz Makeup by @angies.salon and photography by @rehanomerdada
We got married in 2008 when social media wasn’t that popular, so I couldn’t give due credit to our designers for such beautiful outfits This mehendi outfit was designed by @nomiansari and it was a splendid surprise as I saw the outfit a few hours before the event Hasan’s kurta pyjama was done by his college mate @munibnawaz Here are a few pictures as we all danced the night away
“We got married in 2008 when social media wasn’t that popular, so I couldn’t give due credit to our designers for such beautiful outfits,” she said as she thanked Nomi and Munib Nawaz for husband, actor Hasan Ahmed’s suit.