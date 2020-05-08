Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Sonam Kapoor celebrates wedding anniversary at home

Posted: May 8, 2020
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share the first selfie she took with her husband, Anand Ahuja, on their second wedding anniversary.

“Our first picture together… 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool,” she said.

Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. ❤️ #everydayphenomenal

Kapoor thanked her husband for standing by her side.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding. The wedding was a high profile affair with Bollywood superstars such as Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukherjee, Aamir Khan and others attending the event. 

The couple said their vows at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai.

