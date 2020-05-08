Sonam Kapoor celebrates wedding anniversary at home

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share the first selfie she took with her husband, Anand Ahuja, on their second wedding anniversary.

“Our first picture together… 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool,” she said.

Kapoor thanked her husband for standing by her side.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding. The wedding was a high profile affair with Bollywood superstars such as Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukherjee, Aamir Khan and others attending the event.

The couple said their vows at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai.