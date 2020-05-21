Shaniera Akram was starstruck on set of Money Back Guarantee

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former left-arm fast bowler and Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, recently told fans about her silver screen experience on the set of her debut film Money Back Guarantee.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself from the set and said “This was my ever scene on a movie set and I, to be honest, I was very intimidated by the acting ability of the person I was sharing the scene with,” reads the post.

She remarked that when you watch a serious actor just come on set and take over, it was almost hypnotic for her. “Then doing a scene with them is a completely different story.”

Akram shared that it took them only two takes and then on the stunt she sprained her ankle. “Star struck… maybe …. i suppose it’s better than saying I’m uncoordinated,” said Akram.

The film features Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Shayan Khan, Wasim Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, Jan Rambo, Mani and model turned actor Kiran Malik. Qureshi, who has written the film, will also be performing. Wasim’s wife Shaniera is also expected to make a special appearance in the movie.

Money Back Guarantee was expected to release on Eidul Fitr this year, however, no announcements have been made so far.