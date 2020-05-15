Shaniera Akram wants everyone to celebrate Eid alone

Shaniera Akram wants everyone to celebrate Eid in isolation and start taking responsibility for their actions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the activist said that she is tired of people justifying their wrongdoings by saying “but this is Pakistan”.

“… stop acting as though we don’t matter and start to take some responsibility. We can’t just sit around waiting for someone to come fix everything all the time. We owe it to ourselves & our country to try harder!” reads the tweet.

In another tweet, she urged everyone to stay at home for Eid and explained why it is the best thing to do right now.

“Anyone with a challenged immune system cannot risk celebrating Eid with anyone other than who they are quarantined with. If the people they are quarantined with go out and meet people, they are the ones likely to contract the virus and bring it home. Be smart everyone, stay home!” she wrote.

She went on to explain that a challenged immune system can be anything from you taking medication for asthma, anaemia, diabetes to all types of cancers, blood disorders and even malnutrition.

Shaniera shared that her husband and former cricketer Wasim Akram will be celebrating alone this year because he is diabetic.

Earlier, she took to social media to share her disappointment over the fact that the public was not practising social distancing anymore since the lockdown was lifted earlier this week.

The social activist said that seeing footage of traffic, congested streets and people in markets without a mask on made her want to cry.