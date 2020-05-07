Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
Entertainment

Shaan wants Mohammad bin Qasim and Jinnah’s stories on TV

Posted: May 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shaan wants Mohammad bin Qasim and Jinnah’s stories on TV

Pakistani actor and director Shaan Shahid wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote local heroes instead of airing more Turkish soaps.

Taking to Twitter, Shaan said: “From Mohammad Bin Qasim till Jinnah we have so many heroes and stories to tell of our struggle and our history.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request, the Turkish soap chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior, has been airing on PTV every day. The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

Earlier, the Lollywood star had tweeted at Senator Faisal Javed, who is the chairperson of the standing committee on broadcasting and heritage, and asked him to focus on Pakistan’s history and heroes rather than the Turks.

While lauding the senator’s announcement, Shaan said that PTV should produce epics like this.

