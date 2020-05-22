Saudi YouTubers set Guinness World Record at e-iftar

Six YouTubers from Saudi Arabia have set a new Guinness World Record as they got more than 180,000 people to tune in for iftar online, according to UPI.

YouTube personalities Mohamed Moshaya, Noor Stars, The Saudi Reporters, Anasala Family, Asrar Aref and Omar Hussein came together on Tuesday to host a livestream session and iftar.

Guinness later said the hour-long event broke a world record when it logged 183,544 concurrent viewers.

According to Mohamed Moshaya, who hosted the Iftar stream on his channel, ramazan is the month where “friends and family gather in mosques and homes to break the fast and pray together” but the global pandemic had changed this.



He added that this year ramazan felt different and he “decided to enlist a couple of my friends in the YouTube community to come together and turn this moment of isolation into celebration”.

Talking about the livestream, he said it was truly amazing and “moving to see so many in our communities participate. It was such a proud moment when Guinness World Records said we set a new title with over 180,000 concurrent viewers”.