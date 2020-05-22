Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Saudi YouTubers set Guinness World Record at e-iftar

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Saudi YouTubers set Guinness World Record at e-iftar

Photo: Screengrab

Six YouTubers from Saudi Arabia have set a new Guinness World Record as they got more than 180,000 people to tune in for iftar online, according to UPI.

YouTube personalities Mohamed Moshaya, Noor Stars, The Saudi Reporters, Anasala Family, Asrar Aref and Omar Hussein came together on Tuesday to host a livestream session and iftar.

Guinness later said the hour-long event broke a world record when it logged 183,544 concurrent viewers.

According to Mohamed Moshaya, who hosted the Iftar stream on his channel, ramazan is the month where “friends and family gather in mosques and homes to break the fast and pray together” but the global pandemic had changed this.

He added that this year ramazan felt different and he “decided to enlist a couple of my friends in the YouTube community to come together and turn this moment of isolation into celebration”.

Talking about the livestream, he said it was truly amazing and “moving to see so many in our communities participate. It was such a proud moment when Guinness World Records said we set a new title with over 180,000 concurrent viewers”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saudi Arabia youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Transitions: Nazia, Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away
Transitions: Nazia, Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away
Coke Studio drops Atif Aslam's soulful rendition of Asma-ul-Husna
Coke Studio drops Atif Aslam’s soulful rendition of Asma-ul-Husna
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Netflix's Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Netflix’s Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
Arij Fatyma, husband welcome a baby boy
Arij Fatyma, husband welcome a baby boy
Hareem Farooq can't wait to torture her little sister
Hareem Farooq can’t wait to torture her little sister
Rain gives Junaid Khan hope during the coronavirus pandemic
Rain gives Junaid Khan hope during the coronavirus pandemic
Zara Noor Abbas calls Bushra Ansari her godmother
Zara Noor Abbas calls Bushra Ansari her godmother
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.