Sarwat Gilani says quarantine helped her connect to fans ‘personally’

After Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani crafty videos with her kids have been praised by many mothers and she is thankful to the pandemic for letting her fans know the ‘real’ her.

She was taking art classes online and taught recycling and reusing things to produce art with kids in self-isolation. Class details are shared a day before so everyone can sync in.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, she said that quarantine gave her the opportunity to let fans enter her house and connect more personally.” “…To let you get to know the real me, my habitat, where I belong…what I’m really like, the things you don’t see on camera…the real of the reel,” said Gilani

She remarked that as a mother she thought of ways to keep her kids busy and shared it with everyone and they loved it, and that was a very rewarding feeling for her. “So, thank you for welcoming the ideas so wholeheartedly, the response to the art classes has been overwhelming, thank you for loving me as me too,” the post concludes.