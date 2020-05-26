Tuesday, May 26, 2020  | 2 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat doesn’t think there’s anything exciting on TV

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Sarmad Khoosat doesn’t think there’s anything exciting on TV

Photo: Instagram/@sarmadkhootsat

Filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat has been in the film and television industry for 21 years and says that the industry lack a sense of fraternity.

“At award shows yes. Everyone wants to rub shoulders against each other, everyone wants to look pretty. So no I don’t think there is a sense of fraternity and it’s sad,” he said in an Instagram live session with director Rafay Rashdi.

Talking about TV shows in the country, Sarmad said that he wasn’t excite by TV at all.

“What I see on TV, it’s just about what manages to excite people on a temporary basis you know and we’re happy with it,” he said. “I don’t even know if they are sitting down and designing content for their own channel or thinking where the year is going to be heading or what are they going to say about their body of work.”

According to Khoosat, content wise he is just not excited by what he sees on television.

Talking about content on TV, he said that the problem was dull writing.

“I don’t find the writing inspiring. There are definitely some good writers but you know it’s lackluster. There is so much to write. So many episodes to write, that it’s dull writing” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sarmad Khoosat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Salman Khan's Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Salman Khan’s Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.