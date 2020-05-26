Sarmad Khoosat doesn’t think there’s anything exciting on TV

Filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat has been in the film and television industry for 21 years and says that the industry lack a sense of fraternity.

“At award shows yes. Everyone wants to rub shoulders against each other, everyone wants to look pretty. So no I don’t think there is a sense of fraternity and it’s sad,” he said in an Instagram live session with director Rafay Rashdi.

Talking about TV shows in the country, Sarmad said that he wasn’t excite by TV at all.

“What I see on TV, it’s just about what manages to excite people on a temporary basis you know and we’re happy with it,” he said. “I don’t even know if they are sitting down and designing content for their own channel or thinking where the year is going to be heading or what are they going to say about their body of work.”

According to Khoosat, content wise he is just not excited by what he sees on television.

Talking about content on TV, he said that the problem was dull writing.

“I don’t find the writing inspiring. There are definitely some good writers but you know it’s lackluster. There is so much to write. So many episodes to write, that it’s dull writing” he said.