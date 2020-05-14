Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Entertainment

Sanam Saeed annoyed as people flock to markets to shop

Sanam Saeed annoyed as people flock to markets to shop

Photo: Sanam Saeed/ Instagram

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed is not happy with the post-lockdown situation, as people rushed to shops to get their Eid shopping done.

Taking to her Twitter account, Saeed asked everyone whether we really need to run to the markets for Eid shopping.

“Will we go back to our old ways without showing any change? Please ehtiyaat say bahir jaain (take precautions while going outside). This is another crucial time since everyone is rushing out together at once. Maybe try celebrating Eid differently this year.”

Earlier, Shaniera Akram and her social media followers were disappointed over the fact that the public was not practising social distancing anymore since the lockdown was lifted earlier this week.

Like Shaniera, actor Ushna Shah said that while the country was open, people should still practice social distancing.

Tell us what you think:

