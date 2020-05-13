Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Sajal wants to know what you liked about Alif

Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Newly-wed star Sajal Ahad Mir recently took to Instgram to ask fans what they liked about her character Momina Sultan in Alif.

Sharing a photo from the drama serial, she said: “My favourite picture from Alif. What did you like the most about Momina Sultan?”

While Sajal was busy interacting with her fans, Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha took a Instagram to wish her sister a happy birthday.

Sharing a throwback photograph from a family vacation, Pasha said: “From sleeping on the same bed and studying all night for exams, to being half way across the world from each other during a pandemic….we have come so far side by side, laughing and teasing each other along the way!”

