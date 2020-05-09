Saba Qamar shares BTS from Isolation video

Actor Saba Qamar recently launched her own YouTube channel and wants to share an unfiltered version of her first video ‘Isolation’ with her fans and followers.



Taking to Instagram, the Hindi Medium star said that it lightens her heart to share “my unfiltered version with you guys and to be disclosing my family to all of you”.

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. While on the other hand, she has also announced to start the shooting of her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success.