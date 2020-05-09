Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar shares BTS from Isolation video

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Saba Qamar shares BTS from Isolation video

Photo: File

Actor Saba Qamar recently launched her own YouTube channel and wants to share an unfiltered version of her first video ‘Isolation’ with her fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, the Hindi Medium star said that it lightens her heart to share “my unfiltered version with you guys and to be disclosing my family to all of you”.

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. While on the other hand, she has also announced to start the shooting of her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hindi Medium Saba Qamar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Have you seen Hania Aamir's new TikTok video?
Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father's murder
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father’s murder
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
Irrfan's next film would have been about a pandemic
Irrfan’s next film would have been about a pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.