Saba Qamar gets real in new YouTube episode

Actor Saba Qamar just got real in the second episode of her YouTube channel. The Hindi Medium star took to social media to share the link with her fans.



“This just in, don’t miss a chance of watching me being real on the Chay Show featuring Saba Qamar,” she said. “Hurry up, watch it right now.”

In the video Saba is being interviewed by makeup guru Shoaib Khan, who does a great impersonation of Geo TV host Sohail Warraich, as he asks her about past relationships, what’s in her bag and the film industry.