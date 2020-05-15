Rain gives Junaid Khan hope during the coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani singer turned actor Junaid Khan is hopeful that this pandemic too shall pass. The recent rains in Punjab gave him hope.

Taking to Instgaram, he said “Being out in the rain today gave me utmost hope and positivity that this too shall pass!”

“I know the times are very tough, but let’s try to find love, peace and positivity in the smallest of things around us,” said Khan.

He remarked that patience, perseverance and faith are what will give everyone the strength to fight this pandemic.

Earlier, he took to social media and answered the most asked question by his fans about what is his must-have item for Iftar. Khan said that his iftar is not complete without pakoras.