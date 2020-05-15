Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rain gives Junaid Khan hope during the coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Rain gives Junaid Khan hope during the coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani singer turned actor Junaid Khan is hopeful that this pandemic too shall pass. The recent rains in Punjab gave him hope.

Taking to Instgaram, he said “Being out in the rain today gave me utmost hope and positivity that this too shall pass!”

“I know the times are very tough, but let’s try to find love, peace and positivity in the smallest of things around us,” said Khan.

He remarked that patience, perseverance and faith are what will give everyone the strength to fight this pandemic.

Earlier, he took to social media and answered the most asked question by his fans about what is his must-have item for Iftar. Khan said that his iftar is not complete without pakoras.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Juanid Khan Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ertugrul cast gets trolled on social media
Ertugrul cast gets trolled on social media
DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit
DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit
Opinion: Imran Khan and the Ertugrul effect
Opinion: Imran Khan and the Ertugrul effect
Turkey's Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record
Turkey’s Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record
Amna Ilyas is going to get hitched soon
Amna Ilyas is going to get hitched soon
Actor Meera returns home
Actor Meera returns home
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar to write historical epic next
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar to write historical epic next
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor
Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor
Mother’s Day: Here are some of the best celebrity tributes
Mother’s Day: Here are some of the best celebrity tributes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.