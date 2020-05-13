Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Rabia Butt pulls a Gene Simmons, gets trolled

Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@iamrabiabutt

Model and actor Rabia Butt recently took to Instagram to share a post from Mother’s Day. In the photo, Rabia is sticking her tongue out just like musician Gene Simmons.

She captioned the post: “Mirror mirror on the wall who has the longest tongue of them all?”

Almost immediately, the model was trolled and called names. Some people compared her to a dog while others said: “Pooja what is this behaviour?” referring to a fight between two housemates on the Indian reality TV series Big Boss.  

The comments didn’t throw off the actor and she responded back to a Instagram user who said that his dog made the same face when he saw meat. Rabia hit right back with a savage response and said that she also had a dog who just kept barking for no reason.

Rabia Butt
 
