Rabi Pirzada to launch a hijab and abaya brand

Former pop singer and television host Rabi Pirzada, who fell victim to a privacy breach last year, is all set to launch her own hijab and burqa brand.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Pirzada said, “When I came home a few days ago, five women were outside my door for help. These women said that you help us even after having no source of income as you left showbiz.

“Even though I didn’t answer the question, these women said they knew the art of sewing. They wanted to thank me by sewing my clothes, cooking and cleaning my house,” said Pirzada. She added that she moved to tears by this.

Pirzada remarked that it was then she got the idea to launch her own clothing brand. “After listening to them, I came up with the idea that if they know how to sew, we should start a new business of making and selling abayas (burqas) and hijabs,” she said. She believes that with this small business she will encourage women to work for themselves.

Citing a Japanese proverb, the former actor said, if you teach someone how to catch a fish instead of giving them fish they will be set for life. “In the same way, these women will do all the work themselves, and I will help them with the designing and fashion choices of these abayas and hijabs.” She remarked that she will soon turn it into a brand and present it in the market.

“There are three partners in this business. One is Allah, that is one part of the income will be spent in the way of Allah. The second partner will be these five women and the third partner is me,” she added.

Pirzada said that they have already started making abaya and hijab. She has asked her fans to help her suggest with a brand name.

In November 2019, Pirzada had announced that she was quitting showbiz following the online leak of her private pictures and videos.

Soon after that, she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.