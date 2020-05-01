Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Queen releases ‘You Are The Champions’ for healthcare workers

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Queen releases ‘You Are The Champions’ for healthcare workers

Photo: AFP

British band Queen on Friday released a new version of their rock classic “We Are The Champions” to raise money for the health workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The single changes the chorus at the end to “You Are The Champions” and is accompanied by a video of healthcare staff and COVID-19 lockdowns around the world.

Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor — whose daughter is a doctor and features on the video — recorded it in their separate homes in London, where they have been taking part in virtual jams.

Singer Adam Lambert, who rose to fame on US talent show American Idol and has toured with the band, recorded the vocals in Los Angeles.

Proceeds will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Just like our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new champions,” May said in a statement. 

“That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!”

In an interview with the BBC, he railed against shortages of protective equipment for healthcare workers in Britain, saying it made him “angry and sad”.

“I think we as a nation have to be ashamed that we were not prepared,” he said.

Taylor said the experience of his daughter Rory working in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) made him “ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society”. 

“Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a 100 per cent effort by our governments to protect them,” he said in a statement. 

“They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.”

The song “We Are The Champions” was released in 1977 and has become a global anthem.

It was written by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991. 

He said of the song: “I wanted to write something that everyone could sing along to. And at the same time, I thought it would be nice to have a winning song that’s meant for everyone.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus healthcare workers queen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
The poetic one-liners of Irrfan Khan and his unfinished song
The poetic one-liners of Irrfan Khan and his unfinished song
Meera is left with $300 in the USA
Meera is left with $300 in the USA
Official poster of Once Upon A Time in Karachi unveiled
Official poster of Once Upon A Time in Karachi unveiled
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away
Tanmay Dhanania pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, the 'Actor's actor'
Tanmay Dhanania pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, the ‘Actor’s actor’
Humayaun Saeed takes fans back to 2014 with throwback photo
Humayaun Saeed takes fans back to 2014 with throwback photo
Irrfan Khan’s co-stars can't believe he's gone
Irrfan Khan’s co-stars can’t believe he’s gone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.