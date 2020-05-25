Monday, May 25, 2020  | 1 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19

Morning show host and former actor Nida Yasir confirmed on Sunday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared her glammed up pictures for Eidul Fitr and requested for prayers. Yasir also informed that they all are doing fine.

Yasir Nawaz, his wife Nida Yasir and their daughter have tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Saturday.

His social media post read that the family was tested after Yasir developed mild symptoms of the virus. However, their son has tested negative.

He said the whole team of Good Morning Pakistan is being tested for the virus and has been asked to isolate at home.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nida Yasir Yasir Nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Netflix's Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Netflix’s Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.