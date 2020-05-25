Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19

Morning show host and former actor Nida Yasir confirmed on Sunday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared her glammed up pictures for Eidul Fitr and requested for prayers. Yasir also informed that they all are doing fine.

Yasir Nawaz, his wife Nida Yasir and their daughter have tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Saturday.

His social media post read that the family was tested after Yasir developed mild symptoms of the virus. However, their son has tested negative.

He said the whole team of Good Morning Pakistan is being tested for the virus and has been asked to isolate at home.