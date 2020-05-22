Need a break from COVID-19? Here’s what to watch on Eid

Eid is the best time to release a film in Pakistan. It’s like releasing an action film on Christmas or rom-com on Valentine’s Day where filmmakers hope for a box office hit and large profits.

But things are a little different this year; with the closure of cinemas due to the coronavirus outbreak, all film releases have been cancelled.

However, there is some good news for all film fanatics as local TV channels have decided to bring your favourite stars to the small screen.

Here is a list of all the Pakistani films you can watch at home with your family this Eid.

Superstar

The gorgeous Mahira Khan’s film Superstar is all set for its TV premiere this Eid on Hum TV. Grab some popcorn, cold drinks and forget about other commitments.

In Superstar, Khan shares the screen with the young and talented Bilal Ashraf for the first time. With little known about the film, the trailer suggests that the movie revolves around stardom.

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf will be seen playing the roles of Noori and Sameer Khan respectively. The star-studded cast also includes Alizeh Shah, Jawed Sheikh, Nadeem Baig, Asma Abbas and many more.

The Donkey King

As we all know keeping the kids entertained during this pandemic is not for the fainthearted.

So parents, worry no more Geo has taken the responsibility to keep your kids busy for a while. Pakistan’s highest-grossing animated film The Donkey King is all set for first television premiere on the first day of Eid .

Baaji

Photo: Osman Khalid Butt/Twitter

Meera owned the spotlight in her comeback movie Baaji and is ready to win some more hearts again. Saqib Malik’s much-awaited directorial debut, featuring Meera, Amna Ilyas, Osman Khalid Butt and Mohsin Abbas Haider will be premiered on your TV screens this Eid on ARY Digital.

Baaji tells the story of an ageing actress Shameera (Meera) who struggles with her career. Amna plays the role of a manicurist, Neha, who has big dreams. It also features Osman Khalid Butt as a director (Rohail Khan) who is searching for a classic face for his film.

Wrong No 2

Released on Eidul Fitr 2019, Geo Film’s Wrong No 2 is returning to your TV screens.

The film boasts of a power-packed cast of the industry’s best talent. The cast includes Jawed Shaikh, Mahmood Aslam, Nayyar Ejaz, Yasir Nawaz, Sana Fakhar, Shafqat Cheema, Ahmed Hassan, Danish Nawaz, Roohi Almanthri, Arshad Khan, Irfan Khosat and Yashma Gill.

The story is written by Danish Nawaz, while the dialogues have been written by comedian Ahmed Hassan.

Earlier, Wrong No was the eighth-highest-grossing Pakistani film worldwide.

Wrong No 2 is packed with action, comedy, drama and romance that is all set to entertain Pakistani audiences. The film is expected to be an adventurous roller coaster ride of romance and emotions, coupled with fits of laughter.