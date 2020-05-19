Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sent a legal notice to the actor claiming maintenance and divorce.

According to the law firm, the allegations are “sensitive to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members.” The legal notice is 22-pages long.

Aaliya has alleged that there have been problems in her marriage for many years now.

Her lawyer Abhay told Bombay Times, “We sent the legal notice to Nawazuddin on May 7, 2020, via email and WhatsApp, as we couldn’t send it through post due to the lockdown. Our client, Mrs Siddiqui, has also sent him the notice, but he hasn’t responded till date. The notice claims maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the contents of the notice, as the allegations are serious and sensitive to the Siddiqui family.”

The 45-year-old actor is currently in his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, with his family members, where he reached on May 12 after getting the necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra.

“Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome,” Nawazuddin tweeted on Monday.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya started dating in 2004 and tied the knot after five years. They have two children. Previously, the actor had a short-lived arranged marriage with another woman.