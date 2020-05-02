Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Natasha loves Noor Jehan’s hand-me-down sari

Posted: May 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Natasha loves Noor Jehan’s hand-me-down sari

Photo: Instagram/@natashasalon

Malka-e-Taranum Noor Jehan was known for her fashion sense and fabulous saris, so it’s no surprise that her granddaughter, makeup artist Natasha, has kept some of her legendary grandmother’s outfits.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared a collage with her mother, Hina, Madam Noor Jehan and herself wearing a white silk sari.

View this post on Instagram

One of the best things about social media is the ability that it gives us to connect with each other. I received a message from a lovely follower today who sent pictures of my Nano at a birthday dinner hosted at their house for her in London. She is wearing the sari that was passed down to Mom and then to myself and I always wanted to put them side by side but didn’t have a picture of Nano in it. So happy to have received the picture so I could put all of us in it side by side ❤️ thank you for sending it across❤️ some of my most cherished items of clothing and jewellery are the ones that have been passed on by my grandmother , mother and khalas ❤️inshallah now I shall pass it down to my Noor❤️ #thingsthatputasmileonmyface #thebettersideofsocialmedia #connect #familyheirlooms #fromonegenerationtothenext #natashabeautybeat #natashabeautymakeupart

A post shared by Natasha Khalid Lakhani (@natashasalon) on May 1, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

“One of the best things about social media is the ability that it gives us to connect with each other. I received a message from a lovely follower today who sent pictures of my Nano at a birthday dinner hosted at their house for her in London,” she said.

According to Natasha, the featured white sari was passed down from Noor Jehan to Natasha’s  mom and then her.

“I always wanted to put them side by side but didn’t have a picture of Nano in it. So happy to have received the picture so I could put all of us in it side by side,” she wrote, adding that some of her most cherished items of clothing and jewellery were the ones that have been passed on by her nani, mother and aunts.

