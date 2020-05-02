Natasha loves Noor Jehan’s hand-me-down sari

Malka-e-Taranum Noor Jehan was known for her fashion sense and fabulous saris, so it’s no surprise that her granddaughter, makeup artist Natasha, has kept some of her legendary grandmother’s outfits.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared a collage with her mother, Hina, Madam Noor Jehan and herself wearing a white silk sari.

“One of the best things about social media is the ability that it gives us to connect with each other. I received a message from a lovely follower today who sent pictures of my Nano at a birthday dinner hosted at their house for her in London,” she said.

According to Natasha, the featured white sari was passed down from Noor Jehan to Natasha’s mom and then her.



“I always wanted to put them side by side but didn’t have a picture of Nano in it. So happy to have received the picture so I could put all of us in it side by side,” she wrote, adding that some of her most cherished items of clothing and jewellery were the ones that have been passed on by her nani, mother and aunts.