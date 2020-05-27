Nadia Jamil says her spirit is becoming stronger every day

Nadia Jamil updated her fans on social media of her painful and empowering journey after her second chemotherapy.

“Asalamalikum! My dearest Twitter Family. Its been ages. Second round of chemo over,hair gone,body so weak I cant raise my head,but my spirit becoming stronger,clearer every day,” saif Jamil. “A painful & empowering journey. Everyday Allah blesses me w clarity,love, gratitude,survival Love U!”

Earlier, she took to social media after she shaved her head post-chemotherapy and prayed to be stronger for her kids and end her relationship with loneliness.

She shared that her hair had been falling in big clumps despite the ice cap. “The centre had practically gone. I was left with the front & a little on the sides. It was petrifying,” said Jamil.

In another post, Jamil said that she likes her new self. “I like the new me… Surviving the pain is such a victory … Every day is a victory …I know tomorrow will be awful with nausea and fatigue…but then there will be another victory,” said she. “Sometimes something small like finishing a meal or having water is a victory.”

In May, she had her first chemotherapy session. Back in April, the actor told fans that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently in the UK for treatment.

Taking to Instagram, Jamil said that she was gathering strength. “There has been devastating sadness and incredible love accompanying me since my diagnosis. Every day I face my weaknesses and my strengths. Every day I learn to embrace that gratitude that defined me for so long,” she said.

