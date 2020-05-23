Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy

Actor Nadia Jamil shaved her head post-chemotherapy and prayed to be stronger for her kids and end her relationship with loneliness.
She shared that her hair had been falling in big clumps despite the ice cap. “The centre had practically gone. I was left w the front & a little on the sides. It was petrifying,” said Jamil.
“That night I washed & conditioned it sobbing, w rose smelling shampoo. I knew this was goodbye 2 a part of myself I had hid behind 4 years. My hair, like many of us ,had been my vanity, the face I wanted 2 show the outside world. If it wasn’t looking good I felt nervous, bad about myself. & now it was gone. And I have to admit it was an ugly death. That night I laughed & cried w the woman in the mirror.”
She recalled all the prayers she made before going ahead for the biggest change in her life.
“Honestly that night, I never prayed 4 my hair. Or even my vanity 2be protected. I prayed that I love the woman who emerges from under it. I have never loved her..myself…as I should,” said Jamil.
“I prayed I learn how 2 self parent & become a better adult while retaining the love, spontaneity & fun I have in my heart. I prayed I learn 2 put myself first so I can take care of myself & others w empathy. If I am a mess, I am useless 2 those I love. I prayed 4 strategies 2 end my relationship w loneliness & fear,that stems from child abuse & I prayed 4 my creativity 2 be blessed.”
In another post, she shared a video and thanked her doctors. “A huge thank you to the team at #Addenbrooks#hematology who didn’t just clean my pic line, feed me toffee pudding and give me my chemo, they also knew how to use a razor so helped tidy the patchy mess on my head,” reads the post.
In her latest post, Jamil said that she likes her new self. “I like the new me… Surviving the pain is such a victory … Every day is a victory …I know tomorrow will be awful with nausea and fatigue…but then there will be another victory,” said she. “Sometimes something small like finishing a meal or having water is a victory.”
Earlier in May, she had her first chemotherapy session. Back in April, the actor told fans that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently in the UK for treatment.
Taking to Instagram, Jamil said that she was gathering strength. “There has been devastating sadness and incredible love accompanying me since my diagnosis. Every day I face my weaknesses and my strengths. Every day I learn to embrace that gratitude that defined me for so long,” she said.