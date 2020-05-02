Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Nadia Jamil opens up about her chemotherapy

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@njlahori

Actor Nadia Jamil had her first chemotherapy session on Friday and took to social media to update her fans about the aftereffects.

Last month, the actor told fans that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently in the UK for treatment.

In a post on Instagram, she shared that the nausea kicked in like a vicious dream.

“This is the time for me to really take care of little Nado who is panicked to death within me and be a tough tree for her. My hardest battle is food and nausea,” she wrote.

Last night it kicked in. The famous #chemotherapy nausea. And it’s a viscous vicious demon … This is the time for me to really take care of little Nado who is panicked to death within me and be a tough tree for her. My hardest battle is food and nausea. All other battles are now secondary or fading into the distance. I simple cannot eat. A bite. I cannot even look at food. And this must stop. I take strength in prayer and in the lessons of great fighters of the last who have survived with such patience and fought with such strength. As usual feel so much better writing to you all and will now drink some water. Take an anti nausea pill and go back to sleep dreaming of fighter Nado walking puppies in the trees ….. #cancerfighter #battlebegins #himmat #sabr #patience #babysteps

According to the actor, all other battles were now secondary or fading into the distance. She said that she could not even look at food at this point in time.

“I take strength in prayer and in the lessons of great fighters of the last who have survived with such patience and fought with such strength,” she said.

Earlier, the actor shared a sweet post about her late grandmother.

cancer nadia jamil
 
